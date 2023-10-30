Barricades go up Monday on S.W. 1st Avenue near downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Barricades were going up Monday morning on a stretch of S.W. 1st Avenue just west of downtown Topeka for a city utilities project that is expected to last into January.

Crews were installing “Road Closed” signs around 9 a.m. Monday on S.W. 1st between S.W. Clay Street and S.W. Topeka Boulevard.

Motorists are able to use the on-ramp from S.W. 1st to westbound Interstate 70, just west of Topeka Boulevard. However, motorists could go no farther than the on-ramp as barricades were in place immediately west of the on-ramp.

Meanwhile, the offramp from eastbound I-70 to S.W. 1st Avenue also remains open, though motorists can only turn east at that location.

Electronic message boards have been in place recently to alert motorists in advance of the road closure on S.W. 1st Avenue.

Motorists can take S.W. 2nd or S.W. 3rd streets, which both remained open during the S.W. 1st Street closure.

According to city spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker, the 1st Avenue utilities project that began Monday will include a water-line relocation.

The project is part of the larger Polk-Quincy Viaduct project, Spiker said.

Weather permitting, Spiker said, the project is scheduled to be complete by Jan. 12.

Bartlett & West handled project design, while FIT Excavating will perform construction. The projected cost of this project is $350,000.

More information is included at https://fb.me/e/3xPYNN4Qj.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.