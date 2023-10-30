Authorities attempt to identify individuals following August incidents

(Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County authorities are attempting to identify two people following incidents that occurred in August.

Sheriff Brian C. Hill announced Monday that the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the two individuals pictured below.

Detectives are investigating two incidents that occurred on Sunday, August 27, 2023, in the 6700 block of SW Fairdale Drive and the 6700 block of SW Shadyvale Lane.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these individuals pictured above is asked to please contact the Shawnee County Criminal Investigations Division (785-251-2200 | DetectiveLeads@snco.us) or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers (P3 Tips mobile app | 785-234-0007) immediately.

