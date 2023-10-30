Attempt to Identify: Police search for information following E. Topeka robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials continue to attempt to identify a man connected to a robbery at a convenience store in East Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department says that it continues to attempt to identify an individual who may be connected to an ongoing robbery investigation.

TPD noted that the incident was reported at the Dollar General on SE 6th and Golden. No further details about the incident have been released.

Anyone with information about the individual, their whereabouts or the incident, should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

