Accused shooter arrested in Oklahoma after 2 killed, 2 injured in Dodge City

DODGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One man has been arrested in Oklahoma following an early-morning weekend shooting that killed two men and injured two others.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says that around 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29, law enforcement officials arrested Ricardo J. Cadena-Garcia, 36, in Oklahoma. He is believed to be behind a shooting that happened earlier that morning at Central Station Bar and Grill in Dodge City. Two men were killed and two others were injured during the incident.

KBI noted that around 1:45 a.m. the Dodge City Police Department requested its aid after a 911 call was placed just after 1:10. The caller reported shots had been fired at the restaurant at 207 E. Wyatt Earp Blvd. When law enforcement officials arrived, they found four men all suffering apparent gunshot wounds.

A preliminary investigation found that a fight broke out between Cadena-Garcia and the four men. He allegedly used a small caliber handgun to shoot and kill a 29-year-old man who has yet to be identified. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Meanwhile, KBI indicated that Cadena-Garcia allegedly fired more rounds which hit three other male victims before he ran away. EMS responded and took the three surviving shooting victims to an area hospital. However, soon after arrival, a 28-year-old male victim was also pronounced dead by medical personnel.

KBI said a 40-year-old male victim was flown to a Wichita hospital with life-threatening injuries while a 27-year-old victim was treated and released from a local hospital in Dodge City.

Law enforcement officials said Cadena-Garcia had been spotted headed south and was no longer believed to have been in Kansas around 10:25 a.m. It was believed he had been driving a white 2011 Dodge Ram pickup with Kansas tag 731-SBJ.

KBI said authorities from the Sunflower State were able to track Cadena-Garcia south to Oklahoma. The Beaver Co., Okla., Sheriff’s Office aided in the investigation and found the pickup just over a mile outside of Forgan. It had been a blown front tire which left the vehicle disabled.

The Bureau noted that Cadena-Garcia had been waiting inside the truck for help from an area tire shop he had called when law enforcement officials approached the truck. He was arrested without incident and booked into the Beaver Co. Jail pending formal charges.

As of Monday morning, Cadena-Garcia remains behind bars in Beaver Co. with no further information, including accusations he was arrested on or bond amount, released. The names of the two deceased individuals have also not yet been released.

