2 arrested after woman attempts to run man over when shots fired in E. Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An East Topeka dispute ended with two behind bars after it was alleged a man fired shots at a woman and she attempted to hit him with her car.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, law enforcement officials were called to the 2400 block of SE 21st St. with reports of a shooting.

Law enforcement officials said they were told a man, later identified as Arionn T. Smith, 23, of Topeka, fired a round at Kaylyn R. Chapman, 23, also of Topeka. The two were known to each other.

TPD noted that it had also been alleged that Chapman tried to hit Smith with her vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, both were arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Chapman: Aggravated assault - use of a deadly weapon

Smith: Aggravated Assault - use of a deadly weapon Criminal damage to property



As of Monday, Chapman no longer remains behind bars as her $25,000 bond has been posted. Smith remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond with no court appearance set.

