2 arrested after search warrant finds endangered child, out-of-county warrant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two women from Topeka were arrested over the weekend after a search warrant South of Topeka led to the discovery of an endangered child and an out-of-county felony arrest warrant.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 9 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26, law enforcement officials served a search warrant in the 7000 block of SW Glencrest Dr. The warrant stemmed from an ongoing narcotics investigation.

During the search, the Sheriff’s Office said illegal drugs were found on the property and two adults were arrested while a child was taken into protective custody.

Additional information from the scene led the Sheriff’s Office to find a stolen vehicle, trailer and other property that had been taken from Osage County.

As a result, Montanna L. Luker, 30, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Aggravated endangering a child

Possession of a stimulant

Possession of drug paraphernalia

The Sheriff’s Office also said Leigh A. Simmons, 49, of Topeka, was booked into jail on a warrant stemming from Reno Co. The Reno Co. Sheriff’s Office told 13 NEWS that her warrant stemmed from failure to appear in Reno Co. District Court. The original charges were the result of an incident in 2020 that also involved illegal narcotics. No further details about her arrest have been made immediately available, however, the Reno County District Attorney’s Office has been contacted.

As of Monday, Luker no longer remains behind bars as her bond has been posted. Simmons has been transferred to another facility.

WIBW records indicate that Luker was previously arrested in September on similar accusations. In that incident she was found in a vehicle south of Topeka allegedly with meth, drug paraphernalia and a firearm in her possession.

