14 arrested after 37 camps visited in search of homeless individuals with warrants

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than a dozen individuals who list their addresses as “homeless” have been arrested after 37 camps were visited in the Capital City as law enforcement officials carried out a recent warrant operation.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff Brian Hill announced on Monday, Oct. 30, that his agency recently noticed an uptick in individuals with active warrants listed which have their home address recorded as “homeless.” Therefore, a recent operation with the help of the Topeka Police Department focused efforts on the local homeless community in search of those with active warrants out for their arrest.

Sheriff Hill noted that most of those contacted during the operation were cooperative and provided useful information. During the mission, 37 camps were visited and 51 individuals were spoken to. Of those, 14 were arrested on 10 felony warrants and 6 misdemeanor warrants.

Additionally, the Sheriff indicated that there are 31 registered sex offenders, 15 violent offenders and 3 drug offenders who report their address as homeless locally.

Since January 2022, Hill said there have been a total of 1,892 arrests of homeless individuals. Of those, 328 were crimes that include theft, aggravated assault, battery, burglary, breaking and entering, robbery, rape, arson and murder or nonnegligent manslaughter. A total of 1,564 of the arrests made included uncategorized offenses like drug equipment violations, drug violations, trespasses, vandalism, assaults and battery.

The Sheriff noted that his office will continue to serve the residents of Shawnee Co. and protect them.

