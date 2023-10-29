Two vehicle crash results in one injury

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two vehicles were involved in a crash in Lyon Co. on Sept. Oct. 28, around 3:05 p.m..

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe rear-ended a 2014 Hyundai Genesis on I-335. The vehicles were traveling southbound in the right lane when the accident happened. The Genesis, driven by Chad Armstrong, 26, of Wichita, ran off the road to the left and struck the barrier wall.

The Tahoe, driven by William Hanna, 87, also of Wichita, ran off the road, struck a delineator post, went down the embankment and struck a wire fence.

Armstrong suffered suspected minor injuries. Hanna had no apparent injuries. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

