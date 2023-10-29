Topeka West JROTC to honor fallen warriors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka West JROTC cadets will honor the warriors who walked their halls ahead of Veteran’s day.

On Monday Oct. 30, the Cadet Corps will embark on their annual field trip to cemeteries around Topeka. The students, led by Lieutenant Colonel James Hall, will visit the grave sites of fallen chargers, doing a small ceremony, and then leaving a flag and card for each alum.

The students will start in the high school parking lot and visit Mount Hope, Memorial Park, Topeka Cemetery and Carbondale Cemetery.

Hall has provided a short bio on each of the fallen warriors being honored.

Gary Parsons graduated from Topeka West in 1965. He was involved in the school’s athletics programs before graduating and joining the Marine Corps. He achieved the rank of Private First Class.

Parsons was killed on Sept. 26, 1966 while serving in the Republic of Vietnam by an explosive device. Parsons is honored on panel 11E, line 20 at the Vietnam Veterans Wall in DC along with the Wall of Valor at Topeka West High school. He was awarded a Purple Heart and Combat Action Ribbon. He was laid to rest in Mount Hope Cemetery.

James Garrett also graduated from Topeka West in 1965. After graduation he joined the Navy, working his way to Hospital Corpsman Third Class.

On Nov. 29, 1969 Garrett lost his life when the helicopter he was on was shot down. The crew was on their way to transport a wounded service member. Garrett is honored on panel 15W, line 4 at the Vietnam Veterans Wall in DC and the Topeka West Hall of Valor. He was awarded a Purple Heart and Combat Action Ribbon. He was laid to rest at Mount Hope Cemetery.

Rodney Wilson graduated from Topeka west in 1967. After graduation he joined the Army and achieved the rank of Private First Class.

On July 3, 1969, Wilson died due to multiple fragmentation wounds in Vietnam. He is honored on panel W21, line 58 at the Vietnam Veterans Wall in DC and the Wall of Valor at Topeka West. His awards include the Purple Heart and the Combat Infantryman Badge. He will be honored at the Memorial Park Cemetery.

Kyle Thomas graduated from Topeka West in 1998. During his time in high school, he played football, wrestled and was a member of the Topeka Fencing Club. Thomas was interested in woodworking, performed in school plays. After graduation he received a full scholarship to the Rock School of Pennsylvania Ballet. He joined the Army following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack.

Thomas was killed on Sept. 25, 2003 when a hidden bomb exploded while he was on patrol in Iraq. The new JROTC building has been named in Thomas’ honor with his letter jacket on display in a case he made. Thomas is honored in the building’s Wall of Valor. His awards include the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He is buried in the Memorial Park Cemetery.

Christopher La Garland Raimey graduated from Topeka West in 1970. During his time at Topeka West he competed on the school’s wrestling team. After graduation, Raimey joined the Marine Corps and achieved the rank of Private First Class.

He was killed in action on Feb. 10, 1971 in the Republic of Vietnam as a result of multiple fragmentation wounds. Raimey is honored on the Vietnam Veterans Wall on panel W5, line 93 and the Wall of Valor at Topeka High. He was awarded the Purple Heart and is buried at the Topeka Cemetery.

John Sticher graduated from Topeka West in 1963. He was an active member in the student government and swim team while he was in school. After graduation he joined the Army and became a helicopter pilot. He later became a Warrant Officer One.

He was shot in the neck by small arms fire while serving in Vietnam. He is honored on panel 3E, line 136 on the Vietnam Veterans Wall in DC and the Wall of Valor at Topeka West. His awards include the Bronze Star, Air Medal and the Purple Heart. He is buried at the Carbondale Cemetery.

