State Cross Country: Shawnee Heights’ Jackson Esquibel wins 5A title
LAWRENCE, WAMEGO Kan. (WIBW) - The 2023 Cross Country season came to a close and here are some results from the State Tournament.
Results:
1A Boys: Axtell took fifth as a team, Caleb Durst of Lebo is the state champion with his time of 16:29.9.
3A Boys: Marysville as a team took fourth, Nemaha Central took fifth. John Langill of the Thunder took sixth.
3A Girls: Osage City took sixth, Emory Speeve and Jaiton Bosse of Osage city placed ninth and 10th.
4A Boys: Wamego took second as a team and Red Raiders’ Harrison Cutting took 10th...
4A Girls: Clay Center girls as a team took third, Wamego fifth. Lauren Smith of the Tigers took third.
5A Boys: Jackson Esquibel took home the crown for Shawnee Heights with his 15:34.5 finish. Daghyn True of Emporia placed 10th.
5A Girls: Seaman took sixth as a team, Ryin miller took third with her time of 18:36.8.
6A Girls: Washburn Rural took fourth as a team, Junction City took sixth and Manhattan placed seventh. Rural’s Payton Fink took second with her time of 18:12.8. Lorna Rae Piece of the Bluejays took third and Anna Fontaine took seventh for Junction City.
For the full list of results, click here.
