State Cross Country: Shawnee Heights’ Jackson Esquibel wins 5A title

LAWRENCE, WAMEGO Kan. (WIBW) - The 2023 Cross Country season came to a close and here are some results from the State Tournament.

Results:

1A Boys: Axtell took fifth as a team, Caleb Durst of Lebo is the state champion with his time of 16:29.9.

3A Boys: Marysville as a team took fourth, Nemaha Central took fifth. John Langill of the Thunder took sixth.

3A Girls: Osage City took sixth, Emory Speeve and Jaiton Bosse of Osage city placed ninth and 10th.

4A Boys: Wamego took second as a team and Red Raiders’ Harrison Cutting took 10th...

4A Girls: Clay Center girls as a team took third, Wamego fifth. Lauren Smith of the Tigers took third.

5A Boys: Jackson Esquibel took home the crown for Shawnee Heights with his 15:34.5 finish. Daghyn True of Emporia placed 10th.

5A Girls: Seaman took sixth as a team, Ryin miller took third with her time of 18:36.8.

6A Girls: Washburn Rural took fourth as a team, Junction City took sixth and Manhattan placed seventh. Rural’s Payton Fink took second with her time of 18:12.8. Lorna Rae Piece of the Bluejays took third and Anna Fontaine took seventh for Junction City.

Washburn Rural's Payton Fink placing second in State Cross Country meet a Rim Rock Farm (Washburn Rural Track)

Shawnee Heights' Jackson Esquibel took first place in 5A at Rim Rock Farm (Mac Moore/KSHSAA)

Clay Center girls team placing third in Wamego at Rim Rock Farm (Clay Center High School)

Nemaha Central boys team placed fifth in Wamego (Nemaha Central High School)

For the full list of results, click here.

