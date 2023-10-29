Shawnee Heights Firefighters Association holds chili feed and cook-off

TECUMSEH, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Heights Firefighters Association held their chili feed and chili cook-off competition on Sunday.

The event went from 12:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Station 23 located at 5301 SE California Ave. The competition was judged by specially selected judges that included: WIBW’s Eric Ives, and soon-to-retire State Fire Marshal Doug Jorgensen.

Participants could make the best chili and win a cash prize or just enjoy a bowl of chili and cinnamon rolls.

Emily Singleton took home the title of best chili maker.

To enter the cook-off competition participants had to pay a $20 entry fee.

All donations will benefit the Shawnee Heights Firefighters Association.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.