Reports: K-State basketball’s Nae’Qwan Tomlin arrested for fighting at sports bar

Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin celebrates after a basket during the first half of an NCAA...
Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin celebrates after a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State men’s basketball player Nae’Qwan Tomlin was arrested early Sunday morning following a fight at Tubby’s Sports Bar in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department’s (RCPD) arrest report.

According to an incident report by the RCPD, police were called to Tubby’s Bar and Grill, located at 1127 Moro St. in Manhattan, at around 1:51 a.m. Sunday, October 29 for a fight in progress. The arrest report lists that Tomlin was arrested at 1:52 a.m.

Tomlin was arrested for disorderly conduct; Brawling or fighting and was held on a bond of $750, but multiple reports say he has been released on bond.

13 NEWS has reached out to Kansas State for a statement, but they have not yet responded.

