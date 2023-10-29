Prayer breakfast held to commemorate Brown v. Board

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An interfaith community prayer breakfast was held Saturday morning at Maner Conference Center to commemorate The 70th Anniversary of the Brown v. Board of Education.

Hundreds attended in recognition of those who have taken a stand for social justice.

Founding President of the Brown Foundation, Cheryl Brown Henderson, said change comes with unity.

“No one in the Civil Rights Movement was able to accomplish the kind of change that we saw alone,” said Henderson.

Brown v. Board of Education paved the way for the end of segregation in public schools during the Civil Rights Movement.

Keynote speaker, Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III said that it is important for everyone to know their history.

“I know there are some people that are tempted to edit the history of people of African descent within this country, but if we do that we will end up back with the kind of, how should I say it — decisions that you had during Dred Scott,” said Moss. “But, I am grateful for what the people of Topeka, KS are doing and what they mean to our country.”

Allan Gray said that Brown v. Board did more than opening gateways for education.

“It also paved the way of a greater understanding of African Americans and provide an opportunity for our community to fully participate in the dream that is America.”

Widow of Oliver Brown, Leola Brown Montgomery, also attended the prayer breakfast.

