Petland holds annual weiner dog race

By Madison Bickley
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Petland held their annual weiner dog race on Saturday at West Ridge Mall.

There were prizes given for the fastest, biggest, smallest, and best dressed Dachshund.

Opie won the fastest Dachshund for the second year in a row and his owner Michelle Davis said she was so excited for his win.

“We won last year and so then we decided to come back this year when we seen the announcement,” said Davis. “Opie likes to chase basketballs so it makes him run right to it, so it’s kind of fun.”

13 NEWS very own Chris Fisher was a judge at the event.

