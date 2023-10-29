Meinholdt’s Welding & Machine Shop celebrates 100th anniversary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meinholdt’s Welding & Machine Shop celebrated their 100th anniversary of opening with a special celebration Friday, Oct. 27.

Friends, family, customers and long-time employees gathered at the shop Friday to celebrate with food and learning about its history.

“It’s incredible,” Jeremy Schmelzle, an employee for over 20 years, said. “It just doesn’t happen anymore that a small business can continue to operate for this long because there’s the corporate world taking over most of everything, so it’s fantastic that they’ve been able to accomplish this.”

The shop is currently owned by Mark Meinholdt, who followed in the footsteps of his father to own the business. Mark’s wife and Office Administrator, Debi Meinholdt, says the employees and customers are like their second family.

“They are supportive in the professional work that’s done for them. They’re supportive when you have something bad in your family happen and they all pull together and come and care for us.”

Mark and Debi received said support recently, after their grandson, Cameron, was killed in a car accident in July 2022. “[The second family] is there for us,” Debi said. “They’re there with love, with caring, with hugs, with tears. They’ve supported us a lot more than anybody could ever imagine. You can’t have a business around for 100 years and not get to know most everybody around you. All I can say is the people that have been there for us, they are like our family.”

Meinholdt’s is located at 1900 NW Central Ave. in North Topeka.

