Make-a-Wish makes a Manhattan girl’s dream come true

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Aramayah Pevy, best known as May May, has been battling leukemia since 2022 and her dream is to go to Disney World.

May May’s mom, Jessica Dunham, said that the road has been rough, but there is more to her than the cancer she is facing.

“She’s just a joy — she’s light,” said Dunham. “Anybody that knows her knows she’s the sweetest little girl and she just exudes love.”

On Sunday, Make-A-Wish made May May’s dream come true at Sunset Zoo in Manhattan.

“Months ago we met with May May and her family to discover what her wish was and she made it clear right off the bat that Disney was her number one wish,” said Volunteer Wish Granter for Make-A-Wish, Lauren Savoie. “We worked with her medical team, the other people at the Make-A-Wish Headquarters and we found a great time for her to go that wouldn’t be impactful to her treatment.”

Due to her treatments, the 9-year-old was unable to have a birthday party this year.

Her surprise to Disney also served as a birthday and costume party.

May May’s grandparents said that they are so grateful for Make-A-Wish.

“It’s a blessing for her to be able to go do something to take their minds off of the heaviness of fighting the leukemia and the chemo treatments. I see it as a blessing,” said May May’s grandma, Cynthia Farley.

Dunham said that May May is one tough and determined little girl.

“When you have kids that are going through cancer, you just become even prouder because you know and you see everything they face. She still does everything with a smile on her face,” said Dunham. “She still says, ‘Mom, we’re gone be okay, we’re gone get through this.’ That just says a lot about her and her faith that we’re going to ring that bell.”

May May’s three siblings, mom, and grandma will be going with her to Disney World in December.

