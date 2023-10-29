KBI assisting with shooting in Ford County that left 2 people dead, 2 others seriously injured

Two killed and two injured in shooting at Dodge City bar
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE 10/2/23 1:06 p.m. KBI, the Dodge City Police Department and the Ford County Sheriff’s Office announced 36-year-old Ricardo Johary Cadena-Garcia was apprehended in Oklahoma.

Kansas authorities tracked Cadena-Garcia as he fled into Oklahoma. The Beaver County (Oklahoma) Sheriff’s Office sent deputies to search the area. They located Cadena-Garcia’s vehicle 1.5 miles outside of Forgan, Oklahoma. The truck was disabled due to a blown front tire. Cadena-Garcia was waiting for assistance from an area tire shop when deputies approached his truck. He was arrested without incident.

Cadena-Garcia was booked into the Beaver County Jail. Formal charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), Dodge City Police Department, and Ford County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning.

According to officials, officers responded to reports of a shooting just after 1 a.m., at Central Station Bar and Grill at 207 E. Wyatt Earp Blvd.

When officers from the Dodge City Police Department and deputies from the Ford County Sheriff’s Office arrived they found four men who had suffered gunshot wounds.

Officials say the preliminary investigation indicates that an altercation occurred and the suspect, 36-year-old Ricardo Johary Cadena-Garcia, used a handgun to shoot and kill a 29-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Cadena-Garcia fired additional rounds that struck three additional male victims, and then fled the area.

EMS responded and transported the three shooting victims to an area hospital. Where one of the other victims, 28-year-old man, was also pronounced dead. A 40-year-old man was flown to a Wichita hospital with life-threatening injuries. The fourth man, who was 27-years-old, was treated and has been released from the hospital.

Authorities believe Cadena-Garcia has headed south, and is no longer in Kansas. He is believed to be driving a white 2011 Dodge Ram pickup with Kansas tag 731SBJ. Cadena-Garcia is a Hispanic male, approximately 6 foot 1 inch tall, weighing around 270 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a large black tattoo on his neck.

Anyone who sees the suspect or this vehicle is asked to immediately call 911. He is suspected to be armed and dangerous. Any other information about the shooting can be reported to the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, the Ford County Sheriff’s Office at 620-227-4501, or the Dodge City Police Department at 620-225-8126.

