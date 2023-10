TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Dispatch has confirmed a fire broke out behind a Dollar General in Topeka on Sunday, Oct. 29.

According to dispatch, the fire started around 1:16 p.m. behind the Dollar General on SW Topeka Blvd. and SW Croix St.

Officials say no one was injured.

