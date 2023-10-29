Emporia State upsets No. 6 Washburn

Emporia State celebrates Alexis Cole's goal against Washburn
Emporia State celebrates Alexis Cole's goal against Washburn(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Oct. 29, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Hornets came in and handed the Ichabods just their second loss on the season on Washburn’s senior day, 1-0.

Alexis Cole scored the loan goal in the match in the 16th minute and that’s their first shutout in seven games. That’s Washburn’s first loss since the second game of the season.

ESU is now 9-5-1 and 8-2-1 in the MIAA, winners of five straight heading into the conference tournament games. Washburn sits at 15-2-1 and 9-1-1 in conference play.

The Ichabods will be the top seed in MIAA Quarterfinals play and host Northeastern State on Friday.

