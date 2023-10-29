Emporia State earns bounce back in on homecoming

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - After its ugly performance against Central Missouri, ESU get the job done on its home turf, taking down Kearney, 39-17.

It was a slow start for both teams, as Kearney put the only points on the board in the first quarter with a field goal. They would take a 10-0 lead but ESU came crawling back. Braden Gleason connected with Trenden Collins for a 34-yard TD and then about a minute later, Jaylen Varner caught a 10-yard pass and the Hornets led 12-10 after two failed two-point conversions.

They would score right before the half, Tyler Kahmann scored from 12-yards away, he would have two on the day as well. ESU led 18-10 at the break and never looked back.

Gleason finished 27 of 42 with 250 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. Varner led the receiver room with 79 yards and Kahmann had 61. Billy Ross Jr. paced the running backs with 72 yards. The defense also racked up five sacks, 14 tackles for loss and three interceptions.

The Hornets now face Missouri Southern at home next Saturday with kick-off at 1:00 p.m. on senior day.

