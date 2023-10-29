Driver loses control due to wet roads

SHAWNEE CO, Kan. (WIBW) - A vehicle struck crashed due to wet road conditions resulting in an injury.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, around 4:11 p.m. on Sat. Oct. 28, one vehicle crashed on I-70 near mile marker 183. The vehicle, a 2002 3 Series BMW, was traveling east bound in the left lane when lost control due to speed on the wet road. The vehicle hit the right barrier wall in the open road tolling lane.

The driver, Mark Rowland, 24, of Overland Park, has a reported possible injury due to complaint of pain. Rowland was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident.

