Chilly weather with a chance of snow
High temperatures at their lowest today
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -
Today
A chance of snow showers and sleet before 1pm, then a chance of snow showers between 1pm and 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 37. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 24. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 43. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 25. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 40. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 21. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 59. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
