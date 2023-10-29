Chilly weather with a chance of snow

High temperatures at their lowest today
13 News This Morning Sunday Edition
By Daniel McDonald
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -

Today

A chance of snow showers and sleet before 1pm, then a chance of snow showers between 1pm and 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 37. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 24. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 43. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around 25. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 40. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 21. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 59. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Much colder today