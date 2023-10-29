Broncos snap 16-game losing streak to Chiefs

DENVER, CO. (WIBW) - Turnovers plagued the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, causing them to lose 24-9 to the Denver Broncos.

The game marked the end of a 16-game winning streak the Chiefs had over the Broncos. Denver hasn’t beat its AFC West rival since 2015.

Denver was the first to get on the board, as Javonte Williams caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson midway through the first quarter.

Harrison Butker nailed a 23-yard field goal, but that would do it for the first quarter, Broncos up 7-3.

The Broncos tacked on another touchdown in the second quarter. Jerry Jeudy caught an 11-yard touchdown from Wilson to make it a 14-3 game.

Kansas City couldn’t muster anything solid on offense, settling for two more field goals by Butker to close out the first half down 14-9.

Neither teams could add to the board in the third quarter. In the fourth, Wilson sent a 6-yard touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton after a turnover by the Chiefs put the Broncos in prime redzone scoring position.

The Broncos added one more field goal to make it a 24-9 victory.

Patrick Mahomes played with the flu on Sunday, and suffered an injury to his non-throwing hand during the game.

The Chiefs’ six-game win streak has now been snapped, and they are 6-2 on the season.

Kansas City will be playing internationally next Sunday, taking on the Miami Dolphins in Germany at 8:30 a.m. CT.

