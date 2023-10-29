“Bowling for Boobies” raises money for NE Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As Breast Cancer Awareness month comes to a close the community comes together to bowl and raise money for the Race Against Breast Cancer (RABC).

On Saturday, Oct. 28, West Ridge Lanes hosted “Bowling for Boobies” with a $25 cover. The cover charge included unlimited bowling, go carts and putt-putt, although bowling was the only option available due to cold and wet weather conditions. Katie Nelson and Doug McCallum organized the event as a fundraiser and way for families to get out and enjoy time together.

“It’s not really about the education of breast cancer,” said Nelson. “For “Bowling for Boobies”, it’s really just about having fun. It’s a family day.”

Nelson, as a breast cancer survivor herself, said RABC helped her through her battle, so raising money while having fun with friends and family tied everything to together.

Bowlers like Kelsey Smelser and her husband, came to the event with friends to support the cause. Smelser said that even though she doesn’t have anyone directly impacted by breast cancer, it was a nice way to spend the evening.

“We just like to bowl,” said Smelser. “This would be a good way to have some good fun for a good cause. That’s why we’re here.”

All of the money raised at “Bowling for Boobies” will stay in the NE Kansas area and go towards RABC. More information about RABC, and how to get help for a free mammogram is available on their website.

