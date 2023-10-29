18-year-old killed after being hit by car in Wyandotte Co. early Sunday

An 18-year-old is dead after a vehicle struck him in Wyandotte County early Sunday morning.
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An 18-year-old is dead after a vehicle struck him in Wyandotte County early Sunday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log, a vehicle was driving Eastbound on I70 in the right lane while a pedestrian was on the right shoulder on the fog line.

The Crash Log states that the 18-year-old, male walked into the lane of travel in front of the vehicle as it approached him. The driver of the vehicle, Jerry L. Berry, 43, of Kansas City, KS, tried to avoid striking him but hit him on the passenger side.

The 18-year-old died as a result of his injuries. His identity was not yet been released.

Berry suffered no apparent injuries.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

