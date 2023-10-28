Washburn University inaugurates first female president

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dr. Mazachek became the 15th president and first woman to lead the Washburn University February 1st, of 2023, but that title was made official on Friday, Oct. 27th.

I’m pretty excited to be honest. I’m full of energy for the future.

Dr. Juliann Mazachek made history Friday as Washburn University’s first female president.

“Our students, staff, faculty and alumni have expressed at different times what hope it brings to see a female in this position, a time of possibility and I feel deeply the responsibility and expectation that accompanies this appointment and this leadership role and the impact it has on others. I have always been a woman and so I don’t think about that very often however, I quickly realized the importance of this milestone for Washburn and how my experience of being the only female in many of my undergrad and grad courses and not having a single female engineering professor affected me and prepared me for the significance of this appointment,” said Dr. Mazacheck.

Washburn hosted inauguration ceremonies throughout the day highlighting current and past leaders of the university.

“This is a great institution because of those who have come before us. Washburn was transformed under President Emeritus Dr. Jerry Farley’s leadership. thank you for your 25 years of service and leadership and for ensuring such a strong foundation on which we can build the future,” said Dr. Mazacheck.

Hundreds attended the ceremony including Topeka leaders like Mayor Mike Padilla.

Mazachek emphasized Washburn’s role in the community.

“I am honored to be home and continue the work that we have started and together we are putting down roots for the generations to come so thank you for joining us today as we celebrate this next part of Washburn’s important journey. I am excited about the future and all there is to accomplish. Together we thrive. Blessings to all of you and go bods!” said Dr. Mazacheck exclaimed as she exited the stage.

