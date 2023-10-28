Washburn soccer crowned MIAA Champions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2023 season for the Ichabods has been stellar.

It’s so good that the No. 6 ‘Bods won the conference outright after a win over Fort Hays State on Friday and a tie between Central Missouri and Missouri Western.

Didn't want to share this one❗️



A tie between Central Missouri and Missouri Western after the victory over Fort Hays State clinches the MIAA Regular Season Championship 𝐎𝐔𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓! #GoBods pic.twitter.com/RE8Mm86sc4 — Washburn Soccer (@IchabodWSOC) October 28, 2023

Washburn is 15-1-1 on the season and 9-0-1 in MIAA action. The last time they won the conference championship and had 15 wins in a season, the 2006 squad. Khloe Schuckman scored the loan goal against the Tigers.

