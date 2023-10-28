Washburn soccer crowned MIAA Champions

Washburn Soccer
Washburn Soccer(Washburn Athletics)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2023 season for the Ichabods has been stellar.

It’s so good that the No. 6 ‘Bods won the conference outright after a win over Fort Hays State on Friday and a tie between Central Missouri and Missouri Western.

Washburn is 15-1-1 on the season and 9-0-1 in MIAA action. The last time they won the conference championship and had 15 wins in a season, the 2006 squad. Khloe Schuckman scored the loan goal against the Tigers.

