Washburn holds Homecoming tailgates prior to kickoff

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University held their Homecoming tailgate Saturday, Oct. 28 before the kickoff of the football game.

Washburn student, staff and faculty participated in the homecoming festivities all week long, capped off by Homecoming day Saturday. Community businesses and organizations as well as student and Greek organizations registered for the event, with the chance to win prizes. The $500 grand prize was given to the Washburn Dancing Blues.

“We love Homecoming because we get to welcome back our alumni and our current students and they get to share with each other the same traditions and the history of the university and look to the future. It’s an exciting time,” Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, Washburn President, said.

You can find highlights of the football game by CLICKING HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.