Washburn falls to Northwest Missouri State on Homecoming

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn held their Homecoming football game Saturday, but fell 52-31 against Northwest Missouri State.

The Ichabods ended the first quarter with a 10-7 lead thanks to two first quarter interceptions, but were outscored 28-0 in the second frame before ultimately falling to 1-8 on the season.

Washburn’s starting QB Sam Van Dyne finished 20-41 with 302 yards, 3 TD and 3 interceptions. Maury Sullivan led all receivers with 126 yards, which included a 98-yard touchdown. Percy Mitchell led all rushers with 52 yards and a touchdown.

The ‘Bods will head to Edmond, Okla. to face the University of Central Oklahoma Saturday, Nov. 4. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

