Washburn falls to Northwest Missouri State on Homecoming

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn held their Homecoming football game Saturday, but fell 52-31 against Northwest Missouri State.

The Ichabods ended the first quarter with a 10-7 lead thanks to two first quarter interceptions, but were outscored 28-0 in the second frame before ultimately falling to 1-8 on the season.

Washburn’s starting QB Sam Van Dyne finished 20-41 with 302 yards, 3 TD and 3 interceptions. Maury Sullivan led all receivers with 126 yards, which included a 98-yard touchdown. Percy Mitchell led all rushers with 52 yards and a touchdown.

The ‘Bods will head to Edmond, Okla. to face the University of Central Oklahoma Saturday, Nov. 4. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two taken into J.C. police custody accused of first-degree murder
Two taken into J.C. police custody accused of first-degree murder
Child welfare workers had nine reports of concerns involving Zoey Felix, dating back more than...
TPD says ‘human error’ saw Zoey Felix referral not filed with DCF
Jason Dale, Veronica Freeby
Two arrested after early-morning search warrant finds guns, drugs
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
A 26-year-old Kansas City, Kan, woman and a child were killed early Friday in a head-on...
KCK woman, child killed early Friday in car-semi crash in Chase County

Latest News

Daniel Hishaw Jr. and Devin Neal celebrating Hishaw's first TD of the game
KU beats No. 6 Oklahoma
Kansas State's Garrett Oakley catching a TD pass against Houston
K-State shuts out Houston 41-0
Washburn falls to Northwest Missouri State on Homecoming
Washburn falls to Northwest Missouri State on Homecoming
Kansas fans celebrate on the field after their NCAA college football game against Oklahoma...
Kansas pulls off upset over No. 6 Oklahoma