Topeka Zoo surpasses $25K goal in 24 hours during its ‘Love Your Zoo Giving Day’

The Topeka Zoo has surpassed its $25,000 goal in 24 hours during its "Love Your Zoo Day." The Zoo has received $37,125 in donations from area residents.(The Topeka Zoo)
By Tori Whalen
Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo took to Facebook to reveal, celebrate, and thank the public for the success of its “Love Your Zoo Giving Day.”

The Topeka Zoo on Friday, Oct. 27, announced how much donations they have collected during the Zoo’s Giving Day celebration. On Thursday, Oct. 26, the Zoo took on a challenge to raise $25,000 in 24 hours, but they have surpassed that goal. A total of $37,125 has been donated to the Topeka Zoo.

In the Zoo’s Facebook announcement, leaders of the Zoo said they wanted to offer a heartfelt appreciation to the community and the donors for giving the Zoo more funds that will go towards its sustainability and conservation efforts, enrichment and educational programs, and future exhibits.

