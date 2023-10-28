Seaman wins first ever state title, Lebo goes back-to-back

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lady Vikes made easy work of their opponents in the state tournament.

Seaman beat Maize South 25-17, 25-21 in the semifinals and then defeated the reigning state champs St. Thomas Aquinas 25-19, 25-22.

On top of the state title, Tatiana Schafer picked up her 200th win as well.

Coach T got her 200th win and a State Title today! 🏐♥️🏐🥇 pic.twitter.com/n9ml4tt9Ju — Seaman Viking Volleyball (@Seaman_Vball) October 28, 2023

As for Lebo, they’re champions for the second straight season, after they met Hanover finals and swept them, 25-20, 25-10. In fact, Lebo got swept by Hanover on Friday in pool play. The Wolves beat Wallace County 25-22, 17-25, 25-14 in the state semifinals.

Back. To. Back.



Lebo is the Class 1A-DII State Champions with a 25-20, 25-10 over Hanover.



Lebo avenges a sweep over Hanover from pool play from yesterday.



Lebo will finish this year 40-3.#KSHSAACovered pic.twitter.com/u9enz30OLo — Dylan Sherwood (@DSherwoodSJ) October 28, 2023

Lebo gets its state title. pic.twitter.com/EaLWFCynXt — Dylan Sherwood (@DSherwoodSJ) October 28, 2023

Silver Lake also took third in Class 3A. They fell to Smoky Valley in the semifinals 22-25, 25-23, 25-23 but defeated Cheney 25-19, 25-23. The Eagles also defeated the Cardinals in pool play on Friday.

Centralia took third in Class 1A DII taking down Clifton-Clyde 25-11, 25-20. They lost to Little River (25-17, 25-13) in the semifinals who went on to win the state championship for the second consecutive season.

