Seaman wins first ever state title, Lebo goes back-to-back

Seaman volleyball hoisting first ever state title in Salina defeating St. Thomas Aquinas
(KWCH/Matt Henderson)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lady Vikes made easy work of their opponents in the state tournament.

Seaman beat Maize South 25-17, 25-21 in the semifinals and then defeated the reigning state champs St. Thomas Aquinas 25-19, 25-22.

On top of the state title, Tatiana Schafer picked up her 200th win as well.

As for Lebo, they’re champions for the second straight season, after they met Hanover finals and swept them, 25-20, 25-10. In fact, Lebo got swept by Hanover on Friday in pool play. The Wolves beat Wallace County 25-22, 17-25, 25-14 in the state semifinals.

Silver Lake also took third in Class 3A. They fell to Smoky Valley in the semifinals 22-25, 25-23, 25-23 but defeated Cheney 25-19, 25-23. The Eagles also defeated the Cardinals in pool play on Friday.

Centralia took third in Class 1A DII taking down Clifton-Clyde 25-11, 25-20. They lost to Little River (25-17, 25-13) in the semifinals who went on to win the state championship for the second consecutive season.

