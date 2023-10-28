Rain and possibly snow tonight

Chilly temperatures bring a mix of precipitation
13 News This Morning Saturday Edition
By Daniel McDonald
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After Friday night saw widespread frost form across NE Kansas, with temperatures dropping below 32 degrees, Saturday looks to continue the cold spell with an added threat.

Temperature wise, conditions for Saturday will be quite similar to Friday. Highs are expected to peak in the lower to middle 40s, with lows around or just slightly below the freezing mark once more. The big difference will be with precipitation - clear skies will give way to rain early on in the afternoon, possibly transitioning to snow/sleet/freezing rain overnight.

Rain should begin in areas south of I-70 early on in the afternoon, with the rainfall gradually moving northeastward towards the rest of the viewing area by this evening. When temperatures drop overnight, we’ll see some of this rain turn into winter weather.

Rain will be the dominant form of precipitation for this event, even if temperatures do drop enough to support other forms. This means that while snow may fall to the ground, it is unlikely to accumulate on the warmer ground/will be washed away by other forms of precipitation. The main threat of this event will be the timeframe of when it will occur - the greatest probability for mixed precipitation will be late at night/early into Sunday morning, creating hazardous conditions along roadways in the dark.

Luckily, conditions appear to be more dry after Sunday afternoon, with clear skies throughout all of next week. The frigid conditions will continue, however, setting up a very cold Halloween for NE Kansas this year.

