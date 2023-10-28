Kansas pulls off upset over No. 6 Oklahoma

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks welcomed No. 6 Oklahoma to Lawrence with Big Noon Kickoff in town as well and pick up one of the biggest wins in program history, 38-33.

KU threw the first punch, Mello Dotson had a 38-yard pick-six to open the scoring with nine minutes left in the first quarter as KU lead 7-0.

The Jayhawks added to that lead just a minute into the second quarter, Daniel Hishaw Jr. had a nine-yard touchdown run on a 10 play, 79-yard scoring drive.

OU would respond a couple of minutes later, Dillon Gabriel called his own number from seven yards away to cut the deficit to seven.

The game would enter a lightning delay after noon and resumed play at 1:02 p.m. After the delay, Oklahoma was quick to score, Tawee Walker scored a two-yard touchdown tying it up at 14. OU would then take the lead off another Gabriel rushing score and it was 21-14 in about a two minute span.

Kansas would add three points before halftime on a 24-yard field goal from Seth Keller, 21-17 game OU led.

After a Keller field goal, Jason Bean used his legs and scored from 38-yards out to put Kansas on top 26-21. The teams would trade touchdowns back and forth but Devin Neal the Lawrence native scored the go-ahead touchdown with 55 seconds left making it 38-33.

Neal finished with 25 carries, 112 yards and a touchdown while Jason Bean finished at 15-32 218 yards and two interceptions.

That was the first home win against an AP Top 10 team at home since 1984. Kansas now hits the road to play Iowa State next week as they’re now bowl eligible as well.

