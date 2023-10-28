K-State cruises to homecoming shutout win over Houston

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wildcats win their third in a row and now become bowl eligible, beating the Cougars with ease, 41-0.

K-State would crack the scoreboard first as Will Howard would connect with Garrett Oakley for a 12-yard touchdown to lead 7-0, which would be the only score in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Wildcats had their feet on the gas pedal. Howard hooked up with Phillip Brooks on a 21-yard score, making it 14-0 two minutes into the second quarter.

Then the run game got going for the ‘Cats. Florida State transfer Treshaun Ward scored from one yard away, making it 21-0. Then, the Junction City grad DJ Giddens added another touchdown on his resume, a nine-yard house call, making it 28-0 going into the break.

Giddens did it again with 1:22 left in the third quarter with a 13-yard touchdown which pushed him into the team lead for rush touchdowns with seven.

But K-State was not done, they would score yet again, Avery Johnson found Seth Porter for a 7-yard touchdown, it was 41-0 with six minutes to go. In K-State’s final possession, sophomore QB Jake Rubley would take the field for the first time this season.

Kansas State committed only one penalty in Saturday’s game.

The Wildcats will head to Austin to play at No. 7 Texas Saturday, Nov. 4. Kickoff time is TBD.

