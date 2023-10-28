Boil Water Advisory Rescinded for Chase County Rural Water District No. 1

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says they have rescinded a boil water advisory for the following public water supply systems located in Chase County:

Chase County Rural Water District No. 1

City of Cottonwood Falls

City of Strong City

KDHE officials say the advisory was issued due to a line break resulting in a loss of pressure in the systems. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Officials say laboratory testing samples collected from all three systems show no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed to have been resolved.

Public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. Officials say regardless of whether it’s the supplier or KDHE that announces a boil water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system or you may call KDHE at 785-296-5514.

