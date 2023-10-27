Woman killed early Friday in car-semi crash in Chase County

By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STRONG CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed early Friday in a head-on car-semitrailer crash in Chase County, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 6:03 a.m. Friday on US-50 highway about 8 miles east of Strong City.

According to the Kanas Highway Patrol, a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic car was westbound on US-50 when it crossed the center line and struck an eastbound 2023 Kenworth semitrailer on the south shoulder of the roadway.

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as Maria Munoz Alonso, 26, of Kansas City, Kan., was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Alonso wasn’t wearing her seat belt.

The patrol said one juvenile was present in the Chevrolet. There was no information on the juvenile’s condition.

The driver of the semi, identified as Samuel Dean Strubhar, 53, of Lyons, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Strubhar, who was alone in his vehicle, was wearaing his seat belt.

