WEEK 9: Kansas Prep Zone Preview

By Vince Lovergine and Katie Maher
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s Week 9! Playoffs begin now!

Check out our WEEK 9 Kansas Prep Zone Preview livestream!

As our sports team works to retrieve our Kansas Prep Zone Twitter/X account, follow along to the WIBW Sports account for scores, updates and highlights all night long!

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Dale, Veronica Freeby
Two arrested after early-morning search warrant finds guns, drugs
Barbara Kennedy
Woman accused of Medicaid crimes costing $250K added to Most Wanted list
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
FILE
Game Wardens search for information about poached deer
Kimberly Blizzard
Kansas woman sentenced to prison for role in 2020 double homicide

Latest News

Kansas Prep Zone Football
KPZ Pregame Week 9: Riley County vs. Rossville
Washburn Rural soccer wins Regional final
Washburn Rural soccer wins Regional final
Holton volleyball prepares for State
Holton volleyball prepares to make an impact at State
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Finn Dunshee
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Finn Dunshee