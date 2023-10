TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural boys soccer is continuing its dominant 2023 season into the Quarterfinals.

The Junior Blues took down Lawrence Free State 4-1 on Thursday night at McElroy Field.

The Quarterfinals against Garden City will be played at McElroy Field on Tuesday, October 31st at 6:00 p.m.

