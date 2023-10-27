Two taken into J.C. police custody accused of first-degree murder

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people have been arrested in connection to the January 6, 2023, homicide of Carson Simon, 18, of Ogden.

According to the Junction City Police Department’s report, Andre T. Baker, 22, and Johnnae J. Bisio, 23, have both been arrested for murder in the first degree. Baker is being held on a $1.5 million bond and was booked on an additional charge for interference with law enforcement.

Bisio is currently being held without bond while waiting for his first appearance.

This is part of an ongoing investigation. If anyone has information about this case, you can call the Junction City Police Department Investigations Division at 785-762-5912 or the Junction City / Geary County Crimestoppers at 785-762-8477. Any information about this case may be eligible for a cash reward.

