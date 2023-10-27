Two taken into J.C. police custody accused of first-degree murder

Two people have been arrested in connection to the January 6, 2023, homicide of Carson Simon,...
Two people have been arrested in connection to the January 6, 2023, homicide of Carson Simon, 18, of Ogden.(Action News 5)
By Tori Whalen
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people have been arrested in connection to the January 6, 2023, homicide of Carson Simon, 18, of Ogden.

According to the Junction City Police Department’s report, Andre T. Baker, 22, and Johnnae J. Bisio, 23, have both been arrested for murder in the first degree. Baker is being held on a $1.5 million bond and was booked on an additional charge for interference with law enforcement.

Bisio is currently being held without bond while waiting for his first appearance.

This is part of an ongoing investigation. If anyone has information about this case, you can call the Junction City Police Department Investigations Division at 785-762-5912 or the Junction City / Geary County Crimestoppers at 785-762-8477. Any information about this case may be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Dale, Veronica Freeby
Two arrested after early-morning search warrant finds guns, drugs
Barbara Kennedy
Woman accused of Medicaid crimes costing $250K added to Most Wanted list
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
FILE
Game Wardens search for information about poached deer
Kimberly Blizzard
Kansas woman sentenced to prison for role in 2020 double homicide

Latest News

Kitten siblings Alberto and Sol joined Emi Griess from Helping Hands Humane Society to talk...
Alberto and Sol invite you to build shelters for outdoor cats
Doug McCallum and Katie Nelson invite people to support the Race Against Breast Cancer at their...
Bowling fundraiser planned for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Doug McCallum and Katie Nelson invite people to support the Race Against Breast Cancer at their...
Bowling fundraiser planned for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Kitten siblings Alberto and Sol joined Emi Griess from Helping Hands Humane Society to talk...
Double your fun with Alberto and Sol
Carlton Scroggins and Darcella Goodman discuss the NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet.
Topeka NAACP celebrates unity with annual Freedom Fund Banquet