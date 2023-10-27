Trauma nurse shares lessons learned from own family house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department responded to 267 residential house fires last year and 173 already this year.

If fire ever breaks out in your home, you’d have just minutes to get out.

Ashley Brock and her family learned that firsthand December 23, 2022.

“My husband woke up at 3:49 in the morning to a weird crackling sound and could see through the bedroom door a weird, eerie glow coming from the back porch,” she said. “Within two minutes, it had blown in the back door, and he said. ‘Go call 911,’ so I ran back to bedroom and grabbed my phone.”

Ashley and her husband believe an outdoor heating pad for animals caught fire. When the Soldier Township Firefighters arrived just 15 minutes later, the Brock’s home was engulfed in flames.

“I think the speed (shocked me most),” Ashley said. “When you watch the TV shows, it seems like things happen over 15 minutes, 20 minutes, even an hour. It seems like they have an eternity to get out.”

That’s what was in Ashley’s head, even though, as a Nurse Practitioner in Stormont Vail’s Trauma Department, she’s spent a career treating fire-related injuries - and not just from the flames.

Brian Aeschliman, RN, is trauma outreach EMS liaison for Stormont Vail and a veteran firefighter. He says breathing can quickly become an issue.

“As soon as a fire starts and the smoke starts to develop, there’s already gasses at pretty much all the different levels at that point. If a fire has started in the room you’re in, you have minutes at best for the smoke to become an issue,” Aeschliman said.

Aeschliman says the top fire causes are cooking, heating, candles and electrical, making this time of year especially risky.

“We have a lot more cooking going on. There’s open flames, things sitting on top of the stove that shouldn’t be there, heating this time of year - holidays, Halloween we have costumes where are extremely flammable. We have decorations we put out,” he said.

Prevention is preferred. But preparing for the worst is just as important: have working smoke detectors in each bedroom, in common areas like hallways and on each floor; and have fire extinguishers and fire blankets handy.

“Big fires start small, so if you do recognize a fire in its very early stages, being able to extinguish that will make a huge difference,” Aeschliman said. “If the fire has developed any smoke toward the ceiling at all, the safest thing is to get out. It’s always life safety over property.”

Ashley says she learned how vital it is to plan how you’ll get out.

“I’ve talked to several people who said, ‘Oh, yeah. We’ve got those ladders that you put on the window. It’s up in the closet somewhere.’ When you have 2,3 minutes, you’re not gonna have time to go digging through your closet,” she said.

Ashley, her husband and their dog got out unharmed. Their daughter fortunately wasn’t home. They lost everything, but are grateful they saved their lives.

“I feel like a totally different person,” she said. “My life has totally been flip-turned upside down and I get to rebuild who I want to be moving forward.”

Ashley says your plan should include having a phone, shoes and clothes at your fingertips. Also, make an inventory of everything in your house so you have it for insurance.

Aeschliman adds that besides smoke detectors, you also should have carbon monoxide detectors in your home.

October is Fire Prevention Month.

