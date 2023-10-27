TPD says ‘human error’ saw Zoey Felix referral not filed with DCF

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say a referral said to be made to the state about Zoey Felix’s living conditions was not fully forwarded to the Department for Children and Families, as originally stated.

13 NEWS previously reported that Topeka Police officers visited the home September 5 on reports there was no electricity. TPD said the mother told them Zoey was not living there, but they saw the child and she appeared fine.

TPD said they later filed a report with DCF. Friday they told 13 NEWS the report was not sent. However, TPD said they did still notify DCF via a phone call. The police department called the mistake a “human error” that will be prevented with additional checks and oversight within its Records Unit.

“The information provided was preliminary, and at the time, believed to be accurate. Recently, the Topeka Police Department (TPD) learned that the referral to DCF on September 5, 2023 about Zoey Felix did not occur. Per protocol, the responding TPD Officer provided the report to TPD’s Records Unit to be processed and forwarded to DCF. A human error occurred within the Records Unit, and the Officer’s report was not transferred to DCF. TPD deeply regrets this human error, and has taken steps to avoid this type of error from occurring in the future. TPD made two referrals about Zoey Felix to DCF in 2022 on November 2 and November 9.”

It is worth noting DCF did send agents to make contact with the Felix family following that September 5 welfare check, including five physical visits to the home, a phone call, and a letter sent by mail. Those were prompted by a report it received a week before TPD’s welfare check. DCF previously detailed several reports it had regarding Felix over the year before her death.

But, the investigators never saw Zoey or spoke with the family. In an interview with 13 NEWS, DCF Secretary Laura Howard said her agency did everything by the book, conceding larger changes could be necessary to avoid similar incidents in the future.

