Topekans discuss challenges, possible solutions during ‘poverty simulation’

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Citizen Advisory Council put on a ‘poverty simulator’ Thursday, painting a picture of structural challenges some face for those who may be able to make a difference in the capital city.

The exercise is meant to help the city identify structural challenges, in turn making it possible to address those barriers many face in getting the resources they need.

“We wanted to give people a visceral experience of what it’s like,” TCAC Chair ShaMecha King Simms said. “So they can then take that experience, break it down and look at how their particular part of society, if they’re in the financial industry, if they’re in development, what they need to do to make life just a little more tenable for folks who are experiencing poverty.”

Participating organizations included Valeo, Kansas Gas Service, Topeka-Shawnee County Public Library, The United Way Of Kaw Valley, and Azura Credit Union.

