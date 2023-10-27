Topeka NAACP celebrates unity with annual Freedom Fund Banquet

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You’re invited to join Topeka’s NAACP in showcasing how we are thriving together.

“Thriving Together” is the theme for their annual Freedom Fund Banquet.

Darcella Goodman and Carlton Scroggins visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details about the event. They say the NAACP is dedicated to providing opportunity for all, and eliminating racial inequity. The banquet and other activities celebrate how everyone in the community is better when we work together.

The banquet is a fundraiser and will see the organization award scholarships to three students. The winners were selected through an essay competition offered at Topeka’s high schools.

The Topeka NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet will be held 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Ramada Hotel in Downtown Topeka. Tickets are $50 for adults, $25 for young people ages 18 and under. Get tickets at eventbrite.com by searching NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet.

