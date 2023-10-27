Topeka Center for Peace and Justice hosts honors community activists at 9th annual peace party

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Center for Peace and Justice held it’s ninth annual peace party, Thursday.

The dinner helps the organization raise money to support its mission of growing peace in the community, primarily through its support of restorative justice, conflict resolution and education.

“One of the things is we can never agree on religion but we can always agree on justice and most people here know that we need justice and we need peace in our community and tonight is showing that we all can get along for the peace and love and culture in Topeka tonight,” says Carl Frazier, Executive Director for TCPJ.

Organizers say the recent violence seen in Topeka only highlights their cause further.

I think about the community of Topeka. I think about the five deaths that we’ve had in the last month of children and I think about the deep need for peace in this community and around the state. It’s a call to action for people to help wherever they can with whatever gifts they have or whatever they can do that will help bring more peace to our community. We love Topeka and we just believe so strongly that it needs to be a place where everybody can enjoy and have great lives together,” says Donna Gilchrist, Board Chair for TCPJ.

Certain individuals and organizations were also awarded for their efforts to bring peace.

This year we’re offering peace awards for individuals, for educational organizations, for faith organizations a well as our Bill Beachy Award which is in honor of one of the former directors of the center and that’s kinda the top award for the evening because it’s an organization or individual that exemplifies the kinds of things that the center for peace and justice stands for,” says Gilchrest.

The Topeka High boys basketball, Coach George Lyons was also recognized for his actions leading his team during and after racially-charged hazing during a road game last season.

The nights awards winners include:

Organization: KTWU

Individual: Erma Forbes, Gil Carter Foundation

Education: KIPCOR (Ks Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution)

Youth: It Takes a Village, Inc.

Faith community: Faith Temple Church, led by Sandra Lassiter

Bill Beachy Award: Living the Dream, Inc.

