Taylor Swift is now a billionaire

Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on...
Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, at AMC The Grove 14 in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taylor Swift is now a billionaire.

According to a new Bloomberg analysis report, Swift’s total net worth has reached $1.1 billion – an estimate the outlet calls “conservative.”

Bloomberg said Swift is one of the few entertainers to reach that status based on just her music and performances alone and not from other business ventures.

Her Eras Tour is set to gross an estimated $2.2 billion in North American ticket sales alone, not including international shows.

Swift announced in 2019 that she planned to re-record her first six studio albums after her former label sold her master recordings.

She has since released “Taylor’s Version” albums for “Red,” “Speak Now,” “Fearless,” and “1989,” which just released today.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Dale, Veronica Freeby
Two arrested after early-morning search warrant finds guns, drugs
Barbara Kennedy
Woman accused of Medicaid crimes costing $250K added to Most Wanted list
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
FILE
Game Wardens search for information about poached deer
Kimberly Blizzard
Kansas woman sentenced to prison for role in 2020 double homicide

Latest News

Doug McCallum and Katie Nelson invite people to support the Race Against Breast Cancer at their...
Bowling fundraiser planned for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Doug McCallum and Katie Nelson invite people to support the Race Against Breast Cancer at their...
Bowling fundraiser planned for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Kitten siblings Alberto and Sol joined Emi Griess from Helping Hands Humane Society to talk...
Double your fun with Alberto and Sol
Carlton Scroggins and Darcella Goodman discuss the NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet.
Topeka NAACP celebrates unity with annual Freedom Fund Banquet
Carlton Scroggins and Darcella Goodman discuss the NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet.
Topeka NAACP celebrates unity with annual Freedom Fund Banquet