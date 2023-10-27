Several area law enforcement agencies to participate in National Drug Take Back Day

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - National Drug Take Back Day is back — one day set aside for anyone to dispose of their expired or unused medications for free and no questions asked.

The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and all other participating partners will collect your unwanted tablets, capsules, patches, and other prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27, at the designated drop-off locations. However, collection sites will not be accepting any “syringes, sharp, or illicit drugs.” Any liquid products, like cough syrup, must remain sealed in the original container with the cap tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

According to the DEA, the agency has assisted Americans for over a decade in disposing of their unwanted, old, or expired medications, which the agency has seen become a “gateway to addiction” too often. To help residents rid themselves of expired prescriptions, the DEA says over 232 drop-off sites have been created in Missouri, Kansas, and southern Illinois.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says it will sponsor sites at:

However, there are other collection sites in the region to drop off your prescriptions. The Junction City Police Department posted on its Facebook page that they will host a collection site at the city’s local Dillon’s Store at 618 W 6th St. To find a collection site near you, click HERE.

