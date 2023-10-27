RCPD searches for person of interest involved in weekend shooting

By Bryan Grabauskas and Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 20 hours ago
RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are looking for a person allegedly involved in a shooting last weekend.

The RCPD says Marc Oliver, 18, and three other mens are connected to a shooting that occurred inside a home last Saturday.

Oliver is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone that sees him should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Officers arrested the others Thursday: Cordarius Gowdy, 21, Damerius McGee, 18, and Christopher Stowers, 21.

Each was booked for three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated battery, and one count of firing into an occupied dwelling. They remain in custody on $1 million bond.

