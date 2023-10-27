Prairie Band Boys & Girls Club special culinary guest

MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - Prairie Band Boys and Girls Club had a special guest today from Washburn Culinary.

Zach Wahweotten was a member of the Boys and Girls Club as a child but he was back today to teach them a new recipe.

“The kids were great, they were very helpful, they came in with good attitudes and they were just ready to get at it,” said Wahweotten. “I showed them how to make the sauce and they were like ‘Can we make another one’ and I was like ‘ya go for it’.”

They created a dish called “Wojapi” which is a berry sauce with a berry medley that they paired with fried bread.

He got the recipe from a famous Potawatomi Chef, Pyet DeSpain, who appeared on the Next Level Chef.

“It means a lot to be able to teach these kids a little bit of independence and self-sufficiency,” said Wahweotten. “It’s a really easy recipe for them to learn and share with their families. It’s a tie into their indigenous roots as well, because that’s coming out of I believe the northeastern region of the area.”

