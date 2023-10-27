A penalty kick in a 4x overtime 5A soccer competition lands SHHS regional title

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Heights High School boy’s soccer team scored big in last night’s regional competition against Piper High School.

The T-Birds won against the #1 east regional title holders, Piper HS, by scoring a penalty kick during the fourth overtime.

The SHHS soccer team will compete in the semifinals on November 3, 2023, at 4 p.m. in Spring Hill KS. The winners of the semifinals will go on to compete for the championship which is scheduled for November 4, at 3 p.m.

