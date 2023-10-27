Much cooler weather begins tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tonight

A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly between 2am and 5am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 45. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday

A 10 percent chance of showers before 7am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 49. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 35. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday

Showers, mainly after 1pm. High near 43. Northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night

Showers. Low around 32. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday

Rain showers and sleet likely before 1pm, then a slight chance of rain showers, snow showers, and sleet. Cloudy, with a high near 37. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 42. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 24. West wind around 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 41.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 50.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

